CT STYLE

Nutmeg Symphonic Pops Orchestra and Chorale invites you to "Come to the Cabaret"

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 05:13 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 05:13 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - If you're looking for an entertaining evening, full of Italian charm, the Four Havens Music Society is hosting a Cabaret.

Dino Ciaburri the  Artistic Director for Nutmeg Pops and Lucille "Teale" Caliendo, the Four Havens Music Society Director and Entertainer tells us all about this important night.

You can "Come to the Cabaret" at the Italian American Club in West Haven on Sunday, October 14 from 
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More CT STYLE

Latest Unusual Stories

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

More CT STYLE Stories

Video Center

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor. 