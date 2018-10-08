Nutmeg Symphonic Pops Orchestra and Chorale invites you to "Come to the Cabaret"
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - If you're looking for an entertaining evening, full of Italian charm, the Four Havens Music Society is hosting a Cabaret.
Dino Ciaburri the Artistic Director for Nutmeg Pops and Lucille "Teale" Caliendo, the Four Havens Music Society Director and Entertainer tells us all about this important night.
You can "Come to the Cabaret" at the Italian American Club in West Haven on Sunday, October 14 from
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
