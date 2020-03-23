Oak Hill is breaking down barriers for people with disabilities

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– For over 125 years, Oak Hill has been breaking down barriers for people with disabilities. Through their range of programs and services, they aim to empower individuals to live their most independent, fulfilled lives.

As Connecticut’s largest private provider for people with disabilities, their programs can be found in over 150 towns throughout the state.

“We’re all about empowering people with disabilities,” said President and CEO Barry Simon. “We put a lot of effort into helping individuals advocate for the services they need, and making sure that they’re able to utilize the services in a way that creates the most independence.”

Programs include the Oak Hill School and Oak Hill Camps which empower through education and community.



The schools provide special education programs in classrooms uniquely immersed in the community and the camps offer adaptive recreational activities on beautiful campgrounds for a one-of-a-kind experience.

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us to their Adaptive Sports & Fitness Center to see what unique services they offer.

For more information on all of Oak Hill's programs and services, visit Oakhillct.org.
















