Oak Hill receives generous donation from Monaco Ford

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) Many people may not realize that Oak Hill is the state’s largest private provider of services to people with disabilities. The non profit recently got a generous boost from Monaco Ford in Glastonbury. The family owned dealership donated $25,000 toward Oak Hill’s Annual Golf Classic.

“Being the 125th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of the golf tournament we thought it was a perfect time for us to step up our donation and really make a difference this year” says Chrissy Monaco, who owns Monaco ford with her brother Michael.

Longtime board member Ned Wentworth was grateful for the family’s support of Oak Hill, which provides many much needed services. “Oak Hill provides services statewide, we have some of the toughest cases in Connecticut. We have over 80 group homes and we employ over one thousand people” Wentworth says.