Oak Hill’s Upcoming Hiring Event

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut state senators are calling on Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg to release information concerning the personal data of Connecticut residents collected through Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

In their Oct. 8 letter to Zuckerberg and Will Castleberry, the vice president of Facebook's State Policy and Community Engagement, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) and Sen. James Maroney (D-Milford), request information on data purchases on Connecticut residents, what type of data, if the data is sold, and how the data is used.