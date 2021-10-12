Oak Hill’s Upcoming Hiring Event

CT Style

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s largest private provider of services to people with disabilities is hiring!  

Oak Hill’s Chief Human Resources Officer Cherese Chery is here with the details.

The following are covered:

  • What services do you provide?
  • What positions are you looking to fill?
  • Why is Oak Hill a great place to work?
  • What should people know about this upcoming career fair?
  • What do I need to bring to the career fair?

The hiring event will take place on October 19, 2021 from 11am-6pm.

