

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The holiday season is upon us, and Olde Mistick Village has food, shops, and magical entertainment for the whole family.

“There’s so many stores to go through, you know you can wander through and. Keep finding stuff, it’s set up to kind of lead. You on a journey through. Through the village and it’s just it’s magical at every turn,” says business owner, Eric Meyer.

If you’re still shopping for a last minute holiday gift and don’t have time to wait for shipping, skip online and head over to Olde Mistick Village.

“You run across things that you would never think of that are high quality, beautiful gifts no one would typically think of by just surfing online for the rudimentary ordinary things that everybody seems to buy online,” says business owner, Jim Holley.

When the sun goes down the lights come alive, Olde Mistick Village offers their holiday lights spectacular, with over a half-million lights.

Watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes a trip to Olde Mistick Village to see everything they have to offer this holiday season.