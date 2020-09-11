Olde Mistick Village is Celebrating 47 years!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As CT Style remains on hiatus, we continue to showcase Connecticut businesses that are ready to serve with today’s CT Style Express report.

We’re bringing you to Olde Mistick Village where we find Owner, Joyce Olson Resnikoff and Property Manager, Christopher Regan.

Joyce gives us an overview of Olde Mystic Village and Chris shares the water wheel and history behind it.

This event is honoring First Responders as well as Jerry Olson, Joyce’s twin brother, who was the person who originally came up with the idea for the water wheel. This is also the 47th anniversary of the opening of Olde Mistick Village!

Upcoming events: Farm to village, Halloween- bring your kids to trick or treat in the shops for a free safe Halloween experience, Holiday carnival, festival of lights. There are always things to do at Olde Mistick Village.

