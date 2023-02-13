New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Are you staying in for Valentine’s Day? It can be just as romantic. Why go out to dinner, especially when you have some nice, delicious recipes to whip up at home? CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Chef Jennifer Ostrowski, owner of O’Live A Little – an online food retailer and blog site, featuring all kinds of wonderful recipes.

Jennifer’s business revolves around two big passions – olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

She tells us how she got started. Jennifer says, “Well, I’m a pastry chef and I’ve just always loved cooking savory food as well. And years ago, when we started traveling through Europe, we started tasting olive oil, really good olive oil, which is not something that we had here in the United States way back. And it’s getting better, but it’s not great here. And so I cook with olive oil.” “I rarely use butter. And the balsamic vinegar is that we have just makes everything so delicious, like our cake here has our raspberry balsamic vinegar.”

In this interview, Jennifer shows our viewers three simple, easy-to-follow recipes, which are perfect for an evening in, whether for Valentine’s Day or any other romantic meal.

Jennifer says, “These are really easy recipes to make, and they are all on our website at olivealittle.com.”

Watch this segment and you’ll learn how Jennifer incorporates her specially curated Olive Oils and Balsamic Vinegar into her recipes for French Onion Soup, Orecchiette with Chickpeas and Olives, and Chocolate Cake.

Visit Jennifer’s website to purchase her exquisitely flavored Olive Oils and Balsamic Vinegars – available in gift sets; salts and dipping sauces; or pastas and olive-based spreads.

Try these products! At checkout, enter code: WTNH to receive $5.00 off your order! Discount code valid thru 2/17/23 olivealittle.com