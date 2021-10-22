OMV/Alice in the Village: Afternoon Tea

CT Style

by: Kristina Mitten

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to celebrate with some themed-treats and whimsical décor–check out ‘Alice in the Village.’ 

The tearoom is inspired by the classic tale, Alice in Wonderland, and here to tell us about its ‘hocus pocus’-themed tea is director of operations Hillery Errett.

The following are covered:

  • What is Afternoon Tea?
  • Hocus Pocus Tea Theme
  • Upcoming Tea Themes
  • Holiday Gifts

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

To learn more, click here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.