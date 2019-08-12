OMV/ Alice in the Village shares their themed teas

Breaking News
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Event Manager Rochelle Weinrauch joins us from OMV/ Alice in the Village to share the events and themed teas they offer.

OMV/ Alice in the Village is part of the Merchant Series.

Alice in the Village is a themed tearoom and gift shop that provides customers with a whimsical experience.

Their current themed tea is Wonderland tea and Mrs. Potts Tea.

In the Fall OMV/ Alice in the Village will be hosting a Nightmare Before Christmas pop-up shop and there will be Nightmare Before Christmas themed high tea.

