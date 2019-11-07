OMV/ Bestemors: How to celebrate a Scandinavian Christmas

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us are Manager Lee Kersteter along with Assistant Manager Jessica Boone from OMV/ Bestemors to show us how to celebrate a Scandinavian Christmas.

This is part of the Olde Mistick Village Merchant Series.

OMV/ Bestemors brings in food, warm clothing and Viking themed decorations for the holidays.

Upcoming Events:

Holiday Carnival in Olde Mistick Village on Saturday, December 7 from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm.

Festival of Lights in Olde Mistick Village on Friday, December 13 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

Click here, for more details on upcoming events in Olde Mistick Village.