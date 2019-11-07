OMV/ Bestemors: How to celebrate a Scandinavian Christmas

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us are Manager Lee Kersteter along with Assistant Manager Jessica Boone from OMV/ Bestemors to show us how to celebrate a Scandinavian Christmas.

This is part of the Olde Mistick Village Merchant Series.

OMV/ Bestemors brings in food, warm clothing and Viking themed decorations for the holidays.

Upcoming Events:

  • Holiday Carnival in Olde Mistick Village on Saturday, December 7 from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm.
  • Festival of Lights in Olde Mistick Village on Friday, December 13 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

Click here, for more details on upcoming events in Olde Mistick Village.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.