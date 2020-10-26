OMV/ Bleu Squid under new management

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While CT Style remains on hiatus, we continue to showcase Connecticut businesses that are up and running an ready to serve, like Bleu Squid in Old Mistick Village.

Bleu Squid is under new management, and here with us today is Pastry Chef and Owner, Aimee Filippetti, along with Gail Filippetti.

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

Bleu Squid is very known for their breakfast, lunch, and their cupcakes, so it’s a breakfast, lunch, and bakery cafe. A lot about the grilled cheese, breakfast sandwiches, and especially, their cupcakes

Here’s a few menu items:

French macarons

Cookie sandwiches

Whoopie pies

Individual cheesecakes

Upcoming Events:

Halloween take over

Thanksgiving menu available

Old Mystic Village has a light show

Stop by Olde Mistick Village to check out Bleu Squid, follow them on Instagram, or like them on Facebook!