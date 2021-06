NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — OMV/Cloak and Wand is a new wizarding and witchcraft store featuring a well-appointed potions bar in Old Mystic Village.

Joining us with more is The Cloak and Wand operations manager Hillery Errett.

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

To learn more visit, www.thecloakandwand.com.