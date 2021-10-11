OMV/Jealous Monk: Mystic’s Only Beer Garden Celebrates Oktoberfest!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular mystic beer garden is celebrating Oktoberfest, with a food and drink menu inspired by the famous festival that takes place in Germany each year.

Here with more is Brett Williamson, bar manager at Jealous Monk, located in Olde Mistick Village.

Come find your new favorite beer with a constantly rotating selection of 32 tap beers and plenty of different bottles and cans. There is also an extensive wine and cocktail list to choose from.

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

