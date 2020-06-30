OMV/ Kelley’s Pace: Now open with new offerings!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re taking a trip to Olde Mistick Village to Kelley’s Pace.

At OMV/ Kelley’s Pace they can help fit you with proper shoes for you running, walking and fitness activities.

Owner Jeff Anderson joins us via Zoom to share new offerings.

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

Kelley’s Pace offers you a safe & clean experience with lots of space to accommodate social distancing.

OMV/ Kelley’s Pace now offers a new smoothie bar called “The Healthy Shake” with healthy nutritious shakes! These healthy shakes are high in protein, low in calories, low in sugar, all-natural ingredients, and they’re enjoyable; flavors include chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, birthday cake, cookies and cream.

To learn more, click here.