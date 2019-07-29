OMV/ Kelley’s Pace shares trends in comfortable running shoes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Runners listen up! If you’re looking for ultimate comfort in your running shoes you should head over to Kelley’s Pace in Olde Mistick Village.

OMV/ Kelley’s Pace is part of the Merchant Series.

Owner Jeff Anderson has some solutions that will give you more bounce in your step and more cushioning.

You can be a part of The Battle of Stonington 5K on Tuesday, August 20 at 6:15 p.m. All proceeds for this event benefit the Stonington Free Library.

There are summer fun runs every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from Kelley’s Pace.