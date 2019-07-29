OMV/ Kelley’s Pace shares trends in comfortable running shoes

1  of  2
by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Runners listen up! If you’re looking for ultimate comfort in your running shoes you should head over to Kelley’s Pace in Olde Mistick Village.

Owner Jeff Anderson has some solutions that will give you more bounce in your step and more cushioning.

You can be a part of The Battle of Stonington 5K on Tuesday, August 20 at 6:15 p.m. All proceeds for this event benefit the Stonington Free Library.

There are summer fun runs every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from Kelley’s Pace.

