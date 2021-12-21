OMV/Kitch: Great Gifts for the Holidays!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s no secret that finding gifts for everyone on your holiday list can be overwhelming.  

So, to help you with that, we’ve brought on Daniel Price from Kitch –a kitchen supply and specialty food store in Olde Mistick Village.

The following are covered:

  • Cutting boards, pottery, cast iron, appliances (retro), hot sauces, BBQ sauces, and specialty foods  
  • Are these items crafted locally?
  • Tell us about the cooking classes/certificates that you offer
  • Are these cooking classes for pros and beginners?

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

To learn more, visit https://kitchmystic.com/

