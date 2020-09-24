OMV/ Kitch helps you entertain at home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While CT Style remains on hiatus, we continue to to showcase Connecticut businesses that are open and ready to serve the community.

We are taking a trip to Olde Mistick Village where you can visit Kitch!

Here with what they have to offer is Owner Daniel Price via Zoom.

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

It is fall comfort season and people need to make great meals at home, it is easier than most people think. Kitch also offers recipes and tips on their FB page.

The following are covered:

What kind of gadgets can you find?

How do you use a multi-cooker?

What do you make in it?

Why would you encourage people to visit OMV?

To learn more, click here.