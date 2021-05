FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) -- For children with severe food allergies, childhood is not always fun and carefree. The kids and their families live in constant fear of going into shock and possibly dying.

After her son went into shock and had seven ambulance rides, Amanda Hanson was determined to get her son's multiple food allergies treated.

She heard about A.R.T., Allergy Release Technique, and moved with her 9-year-old son from Colorado to Massachusetts, begging the founder for help.