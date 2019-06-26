OMV/Law Office of Neal M. Bobruff: Death, taxes, probate and probate fees – What can you avoid?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney Neal M. Bobruff from OMV/Law Office of Neal M. Bobruff is taking the guess work out of it – providing you with peace of mind.

This is part of the Olde Mistick Village Merchant Series.

Planning what happens to you and your family when you pass away is a difficult topic and also overwhelming.

Upcoming Event:

As a 12-time marathoner and a supporter of the other businesses in Old Mystic Village, Law Office of Neal M. Bobruff is a proud sponsor of two races put on by Kelley’s Pace.

Sailfish 5k in New London on July 14.

Battle of Stonington 5k in Stonington on August 20.