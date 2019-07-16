1  of  4
OMV/Munson’s Chocolates: Trends in snacks, summer parties and edible souvenirs

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Founded in 1946, Munson’s is Connecticut’s largest retail chocolate manufacturer.

President of Munson’s Chocolate Karen Munson tells us about the innovations shaping specialty food this summer; trends and happenings.

Munson’s chocolates offer items trending in the food industry now:

  • Smores
  • Almond toffee pretzel rods
  • Mini peppermint patties
  • Coconut clusters
  • Milk chocolate shark pops
  • Milk chocolate summer donut
  • Beer brittle
  • Milk chocolate paws and dog bones

