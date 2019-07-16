OMV/Munson’s Chocolates: Trends in snacks, summer parties and edible souvenirs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Founded in 1946, Munson’s is Connecticut’s largest retail chocolate manufacturer.
President of Munson’s Chocolate Karen Munson tells us about the innovations shaping specialty food this summer; trends and happenings.
OMV/Munson’s Chocolates is part of the Merchant Series.
Munson’s chocolates offer items trending in the food industry now:
- Smores
- Almond toffee pretzel rods
- Mini peppermint patties
- Coconut clusters
- Milk chocolate shark pops
- Milk chocolate summer donut
- Beer brittle
- Milk chocolate paws and dog bones