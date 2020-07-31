OMV/ Pink Basil: Boosting your immune system

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you are looking for a safe, family friendly adventure, check out Olde Mistick Village.

That is where you will find Pink Basil Restaurant.

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

Chefs Gerald DeJesus and Saide Davis join us from the restaurant in Mystic.

Today, OMV/ Pink Basil will be cooking one of their dishes called Nonya Curry that has a lot of turmeric and finger root and Drunken Noodle which is a very popular Thai dish.

Nonya Curry and Drunken Noodle Recipe

Ingredients for Curry Paste:

Finger root 1tbs

Kaffir Lime Leaf 1tbs

Lemon Grass 1tbs

Galangra 1tbs

Onion 1tbs

Hot Pepper 1tbs

Garlic 1tbs

Ingredients for Curry Sauce:

Sugar 2 tbs

Fish Sauce 4tbs

Curry Paste 3tbs

Coconut Milk 1 ½ Cups

Water ½ Cup

Instructions: Chop up all the ingredients for the curry paste and put in a blender. Once blended set aside.

Instructions: For the Curry Sauce add all ingredients in a saucepan on the stove on high. Add in a meat if you choose. Once it boils add in fresh vegetables and let it boil for a few minutes to let the vegetables.

