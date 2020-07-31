OMV/ Pink Basil: Boosting your immune system

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you are looking for a safe, family friendly adventure, check out Olde Mistick Village.

That is where you will find Pink Basil Restaurant.

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

Chefs Gerald DeJesus and Saide Davis join us from the restaurant in Mystic.

Today,  OMV/ Pink Basil will be cooking one of their dishes called Nonya Curry that has a lot of turmeric and finger root and Drunken Noodle which is a very popular Thai dish.

Nonya Curry and Drunken Noodle Recipe

Ingredients for Curry Paste:

  • Finger root 1tbs
  • Kaffir Lime Leaf 1tbs
  • Lemon Grass 1tbs
  • Galangra 1tbs
  • Onion 1tbs
  • Hot Pepper 1tbs
  • Garlic 1tbs

Ingredients for Curry Sauce:

  • Sugar 2 tbs
  • Fish Sauce 4tbs
  • Curry Paste 3tbs
  • Coconut Milk 1 ½ Cups
  • Water ½ Cup

Instructions: Chop up all the ingredients for the curry paste and put in a blender.  Once blended set aside.

Instructions: For the Curry Sauce add all ingredients in a saucepan on the stove on high.  Add in a meat if you choose.  Once it boils add in fresh vegetables and let it boil for a few minutes to let the vegetables.

