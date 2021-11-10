OMV/Pink Basil: Fun Fall Recipe!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today we’re bringing you a cozy, fall recipe using the flavor of the season—pumpkin!

Joining us is Supawan Au and Reaghan Mandsville from Pink Basil in Olde Mistick Village. Check out their Pumpkin Curry recipe below!

Pumpkin Curry

Ingredients:

Japanese Kabocha Squash

Chicken or your desired protein

Bell peppers

Carrots

Coconut Milk

Fresh curry paste

Fish Sauce

Sugar

Directions:

Cut vegetables, squash & protein into bite-size pieces

Turn stove on high

In a sauce-pan, stir in curry paste, sugar, coconut milk & fish sauce

Bring to a boil and add your protein & vegetables

Let boil for 5 mins and let simmer on low heat for another 2 mins

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

