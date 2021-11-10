OMV/Pink Basil: Fun Fall Recipe!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today we’re bringing you a cozy, fall recipe using the flavor of the season—pumpkin!
Joining us is Supawan Au and Reaghan Mandsville from Pink Basil in Olde Mistick Village. Check out their Pumpkin Curry recipe below!
Pumpkin Curry
Ingredients:
Japanese Kabocha Squash
Chicken or your desired protein
Bell peppers
Carrots
Coconut Milk
Fresh curry paste
Fish Sauce
Sugar
Directions:
Cut vegetables, squash & protein into bite-size pieces
Turn stove on high
In a sauce-pan, stir in curry paste, sugar, coconut milk & fish sauce
Bring to a boil and add your protein & vegetables
Let boil for 5 mins and let simmer on low heat for another 2 mins
This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.
