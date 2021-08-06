OMV/Pop On The Block: New Fall Flavors!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For all my popcorn lovers out there, this segment is for you. With over 50 flavors ranging from sweet to savory, ‘Pop On The Block’ in Olde Mistick Village has something for everyone.

Here to tell us how they can spice up your next event or gift idea is the store’s Marketing Manager Macayla Brennan.

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

Most flavors are peanut free, contain no added preservatives, and are gluten-free. They also offer vegan options.

Party favors can be customized with labels, bow color, and popcorn flavors—a perfect two-cup serving.

Corporate gifts are more important than ever showing clients they are appreciated. Their baskets or gift boxes are budget friendly. Pop On The Block can customize labels, popcorn colors, or flavor combinations.

Upcoming events: Garlic Festival, September 18th-19th. Creating special flavors that are available just for this event. (Garlic Pizza, Garlic Bacon, Garlic with Cheddar, and a few more ideas in the making.)

To learn more, visit popontheblock.com.