OMV/ Pop On The Block opens new location

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you are looking for a unique gift or just love popcorn, you’re going to want to stop at Pop on The Block in Olde Mistick Village.

OMV/ Pop on The Block is part of the Merchant Series.

We are joined by Regional Manager of Business Development, Michelle Young to share what Pop on The Block has to offer.

OMV/ Pop on The Block features some unique flavors. Flavors shared on air: Birthday Cake, Caramel, Hot & Spicy, Rainbow, Caramale & cheese and more.

They offer popcorn that is non-gmo, no high fructose corn syrup and their product is peanut free.

Upcoming Events:

Garlic Festival

Olde Mistick Village

Saturday, September 21

11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Sunday, September 22

11:00 am – 6:00 pm