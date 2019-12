NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you put up your Christmas tree and decorations up yet?

Sofia’s mystical Christmas from Olde Mistick Village has ornaments and nutcrackers to help you out.

Manager Kourtney Batson along with Assistant Manager Jessica Boone has some great ideas.

Upcoming Events:

The Festival of Lights takes place in Olde Mistick Village on Friday, December 13 from 5:00 pm – 9:00pm.