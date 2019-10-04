OMV/The Plant Boutique shares indoor house plants and gifts for everyone

Breaking News
by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us today is Owner, Annie Hettick of OMV/ Plant Boutique a tropical indoor plant store and boutique in Olde Mistick village specializing on indoor house plants and gifts for everyone.

This is part of the Olde Mistick Village Merchant Series.

Hettick also shares the mental and physical health benefits of indoor plants. The big millennial involvement in plants and the new brick and mortar interest.

OMV/ Plant Boutique are always booking weddings. They provide full flowers care and service for a wedding or event as well as wholesale flower pick up if you would like to create your own arrangements.

