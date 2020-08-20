OMV/ Witchy Wellness at Becca Rose

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We all take a different approach to wellness and at Becca Rose in Olde Mistick Village, it is a witchy approach.

Here with the details is Owner Becky Mashuta via Zoom.

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

OMV/ Becca Rose is a Witchy Wellness Boutique with an online community component.

Wellness is such a broad category ranging from eastern to western medicine. In the witchy community there is no right or wrong way to approach health.

The following are covered:

What do you specialize in at Becca rose?

Explain the online community

Give us some history behind Becca Rose

What are the sacred ceremonies all about?

What are some of the unique items you carry?

Upcoming event: Sacred Full Moon Ceremony on September 2nd.

