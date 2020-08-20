OMV/ Witchy Wellness at Becca Rose

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We all take a different approach to wellness and at Becca Rose in Olde Mistick Village, it is a witchy approach.
Here with the details is Owner Becky Mashuta via Zoom.
This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.
OMV/ Becca Rose is a Witchy Wellness Boutique with an online community component.
Wellness is such a broad category ranging from eastern to western medicine. In the witchy community there is no right or wrong way to approach health.
The following are covered:
- What do you specialize in at Becca rose?
- Explain the online community
- Give us some history behind Becca Rose
- What are the sacred ceremonies all about?
- What are some of the unique items you carry?
Upcoming event: Sacred Full Moon Ceremony on September 2nd.
