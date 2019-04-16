OMV/Smith's Boutique Offers Eclectic Gifts and More!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A trip to Olde Mistick Village wouldn’t be complete without a stop at OMV/Smith's Boutique.

This is part of the Olde Mistick Village merchant series.

Joining us today is Co-Owner Diana Blanda to tell you about the eclectic gifts, accessories and artisan jewelry at Smith’s Boutique.

If you need Easter hostess gifts or even Mother’s Day gifts remember to stop by OMV/ Smith’s Boutique.

Upcoming Events:

Easter Basket Discount – Easter Eggs filled with candy and a special discount to be applied to regular price at the time of purchase on April 20th.

Sample Sale – 30% off gowns on the rack or 20% off for new order’s until April 30th.

To learn more, visit Instagram.com/Smiths_Boutique.