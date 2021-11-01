One Mighty Mill: Fresh Milling

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In recent years, more and more people are choosing to stay away from carbs-things like bread, pretzels, bagels.

Our guest today says he understands why flour has become the “enemy”, but that he’s come up with a way to fix it. Jon Olinto is the Co-Founder and CEO of One Mighty Mill.

The following are covered:

What happened to flour that made it the enemy?

How is one mighty mill fixing flour?

Fresh-milled and taste

What is one mighty mill offering and where can we find you – locally or online?

Visit www.onemightymill.com to learn more. All CT Style viewers get 15% off our site with the code “CTSTYLE”