One Mighty Mill: Fresh Milling

CT Style

by: Kristina Mitten

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In recent years, more and more people are choosing to stay away from carbs-things like bread, pretzels, bagels.

Our guest today says he understands why flour has become the “enemy”, but that he’s come up with a way to fix it. Jon Olinto is the Co-Founder and CEO of One Mighty Mill.

The following are covered:

  • What happened to flour that made it the enemy? 
  • How is one mighty mill fixing flour?
  • Fresh-milled and taste
  • What is one mighty mill offering and where can we find you – locally or online?  

Visit www.onemightymill.com to learn more. All CT Style viewers get 15% off our site with the code “CTSTYLE”

