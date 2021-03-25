One Mighty Mill redefines flour

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —How about a bagel without the guilt and one that tastes pretty good to?

It’s real and it’s created by One Mighty Mill!

Here with more is Co-Founder and Mighty Miller Jon Olinto.

  • The thought behind the company is fresh milled flour…what makes this so important?
  • How did flour become so evil?  
  • How is processing different?
  • How are you fixing flour?
  • Why is our fresh-milled flour healthier? 
  • You can taste the difference
  • Varieties and products and limited, new Mighty French toast bagel

To learn more or to place your order, click here.

