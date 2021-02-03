One Mighty Mill redefines flour

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re someone who has cut flour out of your diet… you might not have to!
We are joined by One Mighty Mill, their products, Co-Founder and Fresh-Miller Jon Olinto.
The following are covered:
- Flour used to be healthier, what happened?
- How One Mighty Mills fixes Flour with fresh-milling.
- Why is One Mighty Mills fresh-milled flour healthier?
- Why is One Mighty Mills fresh-milled bagels, pretzels, and tortillas better?
- Why fresh-milling matters.
Promo Code for 15% off for CT Style viewers: CTSTYLE.
To learn more or to place your order, click here.