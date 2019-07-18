Open auditions for Cast’n Couch in Connecticut

A reality TV production that takes us inside the world of casting both from the perspective of seasoned casting agents as well as from those auditioning.

The Cast’n Couch follows potential talent as well as casting agents as they prepare for their next production.

Producer, Director,Writer Janice Luise and Brian Spectre Smith explains how you can get involved auditions on Sunday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 24 at Jim Murkette’s Valley Fitness on S Main Street in Unionville from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Smith is a three time cancer survivor. He was able to form Cancer Survivors Who Can Charities in Avon.

Call backs and final casting will be on Monday, July 29 at Finnegan’s Tavern in Burlington from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Filming for the reality TV show begins this summer.

