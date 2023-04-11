New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) Operation Fuel has been helping Connecticut residents struggling financially, to power their homes since 1977. Right now, the organization says the demand for energy assistance is at an all-time high.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with Brenda Watson, Executive Director of Operation Fuel, and Kathryn Duby, Executive Director of the Connecticut Power and Energy Society, to discuss how people can help those in need.

Watch this interview, and learn about these organizations, as Brenda and Kathryn answer the following questions:

How many people in our state are in need of energy assistance right now?

Why do you think these numbers are higher than even the need during the pandemic.

Why is this?

Why is this? Since people are still trying to recover from the economic losses suffered during the pandemic, what kind of help and resources do your organizations offer?

How do people apply for assistance?

Connecticut Power and Energy Society and Operation Fuel are planning an Energy Expo in the Fall. Where is it and what can you tell us about it?

Why is education so important when it comes to energy?

Below are three ways that viewers can help provide support to these organizations and

CT residents in need of Fuel Assistance:

1) Add an extra dollar through your electric or gas bill. 100% of this comes right

in to Operation Fuel, and then right back out into the community.

2) Donate online at www.operationfuel.org

3) Write a check and mail it to the Operation Fuel office in Hartford. Address: 75 Charter Oak Avenue, Suite 2-240 Hartford, CT 06106 Phone: (860) 243-2345

Operation Fuel was founded in 1977 after a worldwide oil embargo caused an unprecedented escalation in the price of home heating. Although federal and state governments had developed energy assistance programs for families experiencing poverty, low-income working families who were not eligible for government help and in crisis were left out in the cold.