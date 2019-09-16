Operation Save a Life provides free smoke detectors statewide

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) As we head into the cooler months firefighters see more potential home fire dangers. They say the most important thing to do is have working smoke detectors. That is where Operation Save a Life comes in, providing fire departments all over Connecticut with new smoke detectors to hand out in their communities.

Firefighters have proof that the program works. “Just in Stratford itself we’ve had three house fires where we had previously done a smoke detector survey and installed smoke detectors from Operation Save a Life. I’m happy to report everyone got out safely” says Lieutenant Stephen O’Hara of the Stratford Fire Department.

Program sponsor JP Maguire Property Damage knows how devastating home fires can be. They step in to help families restore their homes and their lives after a fire happens with their restoration services.

“We’re proud to be a sponsor of Operation Save a Life. No question that this is an important thing for the community and we want to support the fire departments and the community in any way we can” says Brian Glasser, JP Maguire Director of Business Development and Emergency Services.

O’Hara says when firefighters respond to a medical call he asks the residents if he can perform a smoke detector survey. “We’ll go through all the floors of the house, make sure they have smoke detectors, make sure they’re working properly. If they don’t have them we’ll install them as well as carbon monoxide detectors” says O’Hara. He says the life of a smoke or carbon monoxide detector is ten years. Program sponsor Kidde donates smoke detectors with a ten year battery already installed, allowing people to easily protect their homes for years at a time.