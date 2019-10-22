Orangetheory Fitness in Hamden opens this November

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are right around the corner and it’s important to stay focused on our health and wellness.

Owner Amy Thompson is here along with Pierre Fitzenberger to tell us how Orangetheory Fitness can help!

The following are covered:

Trifecta of science, coaching and technology

Benefits of heart rate based interval training

OT Beat system (heart rate monitoring system)

Fitness for all levels

Upcoming Events:

10/26 – 27: Closeout party weekend – lower presale membership rates

11/9-21: VIP weeks for Founding members

11/22: Grand opening!

Orangetheory Fitness is one of the fastest growing franchise companies. In the last 10 years they have expanded to over 1200 locations throughout the world.