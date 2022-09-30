



New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenco takes a look at some of the exciting events in her “Out & About” segment. Fall is officially in the air here in Connecticut, and there’s lots of fun to be had for the whole family:

Bishop’s Orchards

If you’re looking to throw on your favorite flannel and go pumpkin picking – Bishop’s Orchards has got you covered. Their Pumpkin Patch is open now through October 30th. You can also pick your own apples and raspberries..and of course, bring home some of their fan-favorite apple cider donuts. Visit their website for more details: www.bishopsorchards.com

Ski Mt. Southington

If you want to get into the Halloween spirit, Mount Southington is getting spooky! The ‘Haunt on Eden” Walk-Through Haunted Attraction is taking over the ski area. Now, this is not for the faint of heart – I mean look at those photos! Be prepared to be scared! Opening night is October 1st, tickets are $20. Visit their website for tickets: www.mountsouthington.com or https://www.hauntoneden.com

The Beardsley Zoo

Now, if that’s too scary for you, The Beardsley Zoo has a nighttime activity you might want to check out. The Glow Wild Lantern Festival is going on now, to celebrate the Zoo’s 100-year anniversary.

You can see the zoo after dark, filled with over 35 larger-than-life, animal-inspired sculptures that, you guessed it, glow in the dark! Pretty cool! Tickets are on sale now. $22 for Adults, $20 for kids 11 & under. Visit their website for more details: https://www.beardsleyzoo.org/glow-wild.html

Pumpkin Passage: Family Friendly Halloween at the Dinosaur Place

Looking for a family-friendly Halloween celebration? The Pumpkin Passage at the Dinosaur Place

opens Sept. 30th. The annual event features a kid-friendly trail of lights with glowing dinosaurs, pumpkins, and mythical creatures. There’s fire spinning shows, bounce houses, food trucks..No shortage of family fun. Tickets are $25. Book your tickets at their website: https://naturesartvillage.com/attraction/pumpkin-passage/