Over 40 Years of Home Projects: Country Paint & Hardware in North Branford, CT
Country Paint & Hardware in North Branford, CT has been a family-run business for the past 42 years.
Owner, Earl Norwood is dedicated to serving the community for their hardware, renovation, and repair needs.
Watch this video to learn more, visit their website, and the store: 2410 Foxon Rd, North Branford, CT 06471
