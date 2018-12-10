Owner of Arts TV and Appliances offers tips on buying appliances

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Whether your crossing off items on your own holiday list or buying for others, there are few things you need to know when it comes to buying appliances

Owner of Arts TV and Appliances Andy Ciaccio has some tips:

1. Know the dimensions.

2. Be prepared to make sure your appliance can fit your home when it arrives.

3. Know your budget.

4. Know the features you just can't live without.

5. Get the right finish.

6. Read the fine print.



