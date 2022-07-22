MILFORD, CONN. (WTNH) — P.C. Richard and Son offers a unique shopping experience, from electronics to mattresses you are guaranteed to find something you’ll like.

“At P.C. Richard and Son, our sales associates are trained not just to sell you a mattress, but to find a mattress that you’re going to be the most comfortable on for the next 7 to 10 years,” says Director of Training and Development at P.C. Richard and Son, Pat Dehner.

Finding the right mattress here is easy, with P.C. Richard and Sons 4 step mattress fitting process.

“We have a dedicated 4-step process. Our four-step process starts off with selecting the proper pillow. From there we’re going to find your comfort level. We have all different comfort levels throughout all of our mattresses. Once we find your perfect mattress type and technology from there. There we’ll get talk about the adjustable base. An adjustable base is designed to get you in a real comfortable position throughout the night where you can raise your head, and your feet. You can even add a little bit of a massage to your night’s rest as well,” says Dehner.

