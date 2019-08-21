Packs For Pals Backpack Drive to be held in New Haven

Breaking News
Helping families in need by providing free backpacks and school supplies.

New Haven Fire Department, Yale University, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Police Department and Elephant in The Room Boxing Gym helps put the Packs For Pals Backpack Drive together.

New Haven Firefighter Neftali Ortiz and Tanya Colon from Yale how many families benefit from this event.

You can be a part of the backpack drive on Monday, August 26 at the Elephant in the Room Boxing Club on Orchard Street in New Haven from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

