We all need a good laugh every once in a while and the Homes For The Brave 4th Annual Treehouse Laffs For Loot Comedy Night Fundraiser - "For Veterans By Veterans" is coming to Stratford this weekend.

Comedian John Romanoff served in the U.S. Army says you should buy your ticket before they sell out. You can be a part of comedy night on Friday, March 6 to the Vazzano’s Four Seasons.

The Treehouse and Laffs for Loot has helped raise more than $550,000 for more than 125 different worthy charities.