This is the perfect time of the year to get the grill going for friends and family, and no matter what your level of expertise, Chef Anna Rossi can help you out with some wonderful tips from her “Go-to” Grilling Guide.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Chef Anna, who urged our viewers not to be intimidated when it comes to grilling, but instead to focus on “Savings, Seasoning, and Safety.”

Anna has partnered with Purdue, since her family loves chicken, and Purdue chicken is her first choice because it’s never given any hormones, antibiotics, or steroids. Plus, Purdue chicken is fed a vegetarian diet.

She recommends that you pay close attention to the cost per pound when buying chicken, and she favors bone-in chicken thighs for grilling or pre-cut chicken tenders for easy kabob assembly.

Watch this interview to learn the secret to making Anna’s fabulous chicken kabobs, and how to properly marinate your meat to give it the best flavor possible.



Anna covers how to clean surfaces and utensils properly when cooking with raw chicken, in order to avoid cross-contamination in preparation. Being really thorough is so important!



Chef Anna also shares her recipe for an outstanding marinade using Chi-Chi’s Salsa, and how to cook on the grill using a cast iron skillet. So, make sure to brush up on your barbecue grilling skills and follow Chef Anna Rossi on Instagram: @annarossiofficial

