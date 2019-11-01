PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” will have four PAWsome performances at the Toyota Oakdale Theater, Nov. 2 & 3

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are joined by Chase and Spokesperson, Jacqui Fisher to share all the details for PAW Patrol Live.

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” will have four PAWsome performances at the Toyota Oakdale Theater, November 2 and 3.

“This is the perfect first live theater experience for children.”

PAW Patrol Live! is based off the hit TV series for kids on Nickelodeon.

The show is really interactive and encourages kids and their grown-ups to get up out of their seats. This live stage show brings the characters from the cartoon to life on stage.

