MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)

Peaches, apples and a sunflower maze at Lyman Orchards

Their biggest and most popular crop, apples are ripening and ready for picking at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, Connecticut. It is also peach season.

“We’ve got pick your own apples, we’ve got peaches. It’s peach season in August and September. Connecticut grows a lot of nice peaches” says John Lyman III, Executive Vice President of Lyman Orchards.

The popular sunflower maze is also back in stunning fashion, featuring 350,000 sunflower blooms which will continue through August 25th. Teresa Szajda of Unionville couldn’t believe how beautiful the field of sunflowers looks atop the rolling hills of farmland at Lyman Orchards. “I felt thrilled, I felt like I was in Italy! All of these beautiful sunflowers reminds me of a wonderful movie Under the Tuscan Sun” she said.

Part of the maze proceeds benefit Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. This year’s maze theme is Sesame Street, to commemorate the iconic show’s 50th anniversary. Visitors to the 2.5-acre site will discover show trivia questions that will provide clues on getting through the maze.

Lyman Orchards is also gearing up for it’s annual Peach Fest on Saturday, August 17 at their on-site market the Apple Barrel. The event will feature food, live music and a Corvair and Volkswagen car show. Local farms will also be on hand with their products that include pierogis, nitrate-free dry cured meats, fresh locally-made cheeses and salad dressings. Kids can enjoy face painting and pony rides and there will be horse-drawn wagon rides. Lyman Orchards usual pick your own apples and peaches as well as the sunflower maze will all be open. At 3:30 visitors can enjoy an old fashioned pie eating contest.