Pilgrim Furniture City: Decorating Your Holiday Table

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re hosting for the holidays, our guest today has tips for setting the perfect holiday table.

Debbie Albert is owner of Pilgrim Furniture City, and she has a beautiful tabletop to show us today.

The following are covered:

How did you create this table? (preparation, setting, theme)

How do we get our tables to look like yours? Tips?

What does a themed tabletop add to a holiday gathering?

Do you have a selection of furniture like this at Pilgrim?

40% off of everything in the store and an extra $100 off when you spend over $1,100

To learn more, click here