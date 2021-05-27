Pilgrim Furniture City offers Memorial Day sale

WTNH.com
by: Christina Alexander
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pilgrim Furniture City takes pride in honoring our veterans and with that, they’re gearing up for their Memorial Day sale!
Here with more is owner, Debbie Albert.
Learn more at Pilgrimfurniturecity.com.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.