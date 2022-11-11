New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – When designing your dream home, what comes to mind? A dining room table big enough to host the whole family, a couch cozy enough for movie nights with friends, whatever you want your space to look like, Pilgrim Furniture City can help.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was recently joined in the studio by Showroom Sales Manager and Design Consultant Jenny Souza, who helps Pilgrim Furniture & Mattress City customers to achieve their dream spaces.

Making customers happy is her first priority, and Jenny spends a lot of time getting to know their wants and needs. Some customers come into the showroom just wanting something basic, and others have a concept or an idea which they want turned into a reality.

Jenny says, “Pilgrim is one of the largest showrooms in the state. We are Connecticut, grown and family owned. But with all of that being said, the customizable options that we do offer, we offer everything from the fabric changes to essentially Amish furniture to where you can basically build your table from scratch, pick your wood stain and choose the hardware. So you’re getting all of those customizable pieces to make it your own.” Pilgrim Furniture City is one of the only furniture retailers in the state to offer customized orders at no additional charge.

Just like in the fashion world, there are trends when it comes to furniture and home décor. Jenny shares some of the things that are popular right now. She says, “We’re seeing a lot of the grays and the creams and very light and bright colors. Not so much of the darker colors anymore. So essentially, it’s a lot of the grays and soft colors and with those, a little pop of the color used as accents. So it’s really nice for those customizable items to give it your own look.”

Because of the pandemic, many customers are still experiencing delays when it comes to shipping. A lot of stores don’t have so much inventory in their showrooms. However, Pilgrim Furniture & Mattress City has a lot in stock and people can leave with the furniture same day. That’s one of the benefits of having two locations, one in Southington as well as in Milford.

If you need something quick, Pilgrim’s warehouses are stocked in full, ready to go with in-stock merchandise. They offer a wide range of different styles as well as price points too, which is really nice to meet everyone’s budget and everything from dining room, living rooms, all of it.

Pilgrim Furniture City is “Family Owned and Connecticut Grown”, started by the Albert family over 60 years ago. Their motto is to treat their customers as if they are neighbors and friends.

Jenny says, “So it’s very warm and welcoming. We are there with you from the very beginning to the very end. And we don’t stop when it comes to customizations, or, the rest of the order until the customer is absolutely, 100% satisfied.”

To learn more about Pilgrim Furniture & Mattress City, visit their website at

https://www.pilgrimfurniturecity.com/.