Planet Fitness offers November sale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut gym is making it easier and safer than ever to get your workouts back.

From Planet Fitness Connecticut Director of Operations Mike Shapiro is here to share their current promotion.

New members can join Planet Fitness for $1 down, $10 a month with no commitment today!

The following questions are covered:

Since reopening, how is Planet Fitness evolving their safety precautions to protect members?

What are some reasons people should continue to work out through the pandemic?

What are some of the other benefits of being a Planet Fitness member?

What other measures can members take to stay safe?

Can we sign up online?

Learn more at PlanetFitness.com