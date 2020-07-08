Planet Fitness: Taking new safety precautions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut gym is making it easier and safer than ever to get your workouts back.

From Planet Fitness, CT Director of Operations Mike Shapiro joins us to share their changes.

The following questions are covered:

What are some changes that members can expect to see when coming back into Planet Fitness clubs since closing?

Are you still accepting new members during reopening?

What are some reasons people should consider going back to the gym and joining Planet Fitness?

Is there anything else members can do to stay safe?

Can we sign up online?

Current offerings: New members are welcome to join at their current rate of 25¢ down with no commitment through July 16th. Planet Fitness also does not require appointments; all members are able to come in whenever their schedule allows!

Want to join now or learn more, click here!